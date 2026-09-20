NBS data shows that China's sulphuric acid (100% equivalent) production in August was 7.984 million mt, down 308,000 mt from 7.676 million mt in July, a YoY decrease of 15.5%. The cumulative production of sulphuric acid (100% equivalent) in 2026 was 68.141 million mt, a cumulative YoY decrease of 4.6%.

The top five regions by production were Yunnan province (1.1927 million mt), Anhui province (698,700 mt), Shandong province (680,600 mt), Henan province (570,200 mt), and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (568,800 mt).

For detailed data, please refer to SMM Data.