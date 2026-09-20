[SMM Analysis] LiPF6 exports in August 2026 fell about 14.6% MoM

According to China Customs data, in August 2026, China's total exports of LiPF6 were about 1,130.8 mt, down about 14.6% MoM, and China's total imports of LiPF6 were about 24 mt.

In terms of exports, China's LiPF6 exports in August 2026 were approximately 1,130.8 mt, down about 14.6% MoM from July and down about 10.4% YoY. Specifically, the main destinations for LiPF6 exports this month were South Korea, Poland, the US, and Japan. Exports to the US were 247.526 mt, up about 105.53% MoM; exports to South Korea were 287.626 mt, down about 32.87% MoM; exports to Poland were 185.81 mt, down about 39.56% MoM; and exports to Japan were 111.555 mt, down about 40.98% MoM.

Overall, overseas procurement volume of LiPF6 edged down in August.

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