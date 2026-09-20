[SMM Analysis] China Sulphur and Sulphuric Acid Import and Export Data for August

In August 2026, China's total monthly sulphur imports were 272,323.414 mt in physical content, down 29.34% MoM and down 65.03% YoY, with the main import sources being the UAE, South Korea, Canada, Japan, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines.

China's total monthly sulphur exports were 48 mt in physical content, down 96.34% MoM and up 26.32% YoY, with the main export destinations being Indonesia and South Korea.

China's total monthly sulphuric acid imports were 9,938.436 mt in physical content, up 831.85% MoM and up 1,051.37% YoY, with the main import sources being South Korea, Taiwan, China, Germany, and the US.

China's total monthly sulphuric acid exports were 2,474.46 mt in physical content, up 153.47% MoM and down 99.43% YoY, with the main export destinations being Angola, Ghana, Cambodia, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and Tanzania.

China Sulfur Imports