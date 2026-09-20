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Tungsten News Flash

Published: Sep 20, 2026 10:53
Source: SMM

SMM, September 20 – According to customs data, China imported 5,505.8 metric tons (wet ton) of tungsten concentrate in August 2026, rising 39.6% month-on-month and 152% year-on-year. The total import value of tungsten concentrate reached USD 73.108 million in August 2026, down 42.2% month-on-month, showing a pattern of higher import volume at lower prices.

By country of origin, major suppliers of tungsten concentrate imports in August were Myanmar (46%), Mozambique (26%), Kazakhstan (14%) and Vietnam (2%). Shipments from Myanmar and Mozambique are mostly low-grade polymetallic ores.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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