SMM, September 20 – According to customs data, China imported 5,505.8 metric tons (wet ton) of tungsten concentrate in August 2026, rising 39.6% month-on-month and 152% year-on-year. The total import value of tungsten concentrate reached USD 73.108 million in August 2026, down 42.2% month-on-month, showing a pattern of higher import volume at lower prices.

By country of origin, major suppliers of tungsten concentrate imports in August were Myanmar (46%), Mozambique (26%), Kazakhstan (14%) and Vietnam (2%). Shipments from Myanmar and Mozambique are mostly low-grade polymetallic ores.