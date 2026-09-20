SMM to Host SMM (11th) Annual Nickel Conference 2026 - Ni Cr Mn Stainless Steel Event , Shanghai, Nov. 12–13

Introduction

[Shanghai, China] - Building on the success of its previous 10 sessions, the SMM (11th) Annual Nickel Conference 2026 - Ni Cr Mn Stainless Steel Event will be held in Shanghai this November 12-13.

[Scale] - Over 300+ delegates and 40+ speakers from 20+ countries will attend.

[Agenda] - https://ni-cr-stainlesssteelapac.metal.com/home?fromId=265accf08c&from=58

Background:

In 2026, the stainless steel market emerged from a trough. Driven by China’s anti-involution policies and expectations of nickel raw material shortages under Indonesian policies, the industry broke free from a three-year downturn, with prices rising rapidly. Stainless steel enterprises adjusted their nickel raw material ratios, leveraging the economic advantages of stainless steel scrap to expand its substitution share and gradually escape losses. However, the industry remained constrained by factors such as compliance restrictions on stainless steel scrap tax invoices and declining NPI grades, while demand for nickel replenishment further boosted the use of high-grade nickel, making structural issues increasingly prominent.

On the raw material side, the nickel industry chain underwent a fundamental pattern shift in 2026, with industry logic moving from oversupply to a long-term tight balance constrained by resources and power. Market divergence intensified, and fluctuations across the industry chain became pronounced. The tightening of Indonesia’s RKAB quotas, the HPM policy driving up ore prices, and the crowding out of power supply by aluminum reversed the growth trajectory of smelting costs and supply in both China and Indonesia. Nickel prices rose in a stepwise manner in H1, with supply-demand and cost factors providing strong price support.

The global ferrochrome market continued its trend of shifting eastward. China’s ferrochrome production grew steadily, maintaining the top position globally, while South Africa resumed production comprehensively with policy support. Multiple growth drivers pushed ferrochrome supply toward a surplus. The chrome ore market, supported by Middle East conflicts, saw short-term sharp price spikes; high imports pushed port ore inventory above 5 million mt, leaving spot cargo in clear surplus and prices on a downward trajectory. Increased policy uncertainty around South African mining pushed the ferrochrome market into a new cycle of supply-demand pattern adjustment.

The manganese industry chain experienced significant divergence in 2026, with industry dynamics shifting from a single supply-demand game to a split pattern driven by dual demand from stainless steel and lithium batteries. Manganese ore capacity remained ample throughout the year, while production cuts in smelting and high raw material prices formed strong cost support, limiting the room for deep price declines. On the demand side, differentiation was evident: SiMn continued to replace EMM; trends in lithium-battery manganese materials diverged, with manganese sulphate receiving periodic market support while Mn3O4 terminal demand weakened under pressure. Multiple factors drove structural fluctuations, making Q4 a critical planning window for enterprise purchasing and production schedules.

Currently, global nickel, ferrochrome, manganese, and stainless steel markets are intertwined with multiple variables including mining policies, energy, and downstream demand, resulting in notably wider price fluctuations. Q4 coincides with a critical period for enterprises formulating their production, procurement, and hedging plans for the following year.

SMM will hold the SMM (11th) Annual Nickel Conference 2026 - Ni Cr Mn Stainless Steel Event in Shanghai from November 12-13, 2026, inviting global stakeholders in the nickel, chromium, manganese and stainless steel industry to deeply explore hot topics such as the latest market policies, global market development, and hedging strategies with derivatives. This industry conference will bring together practitioners from the entire industry chain including miners, smelters, stainless steel mills and traders to conduct in-depth discussions on core topics such as Indonesian policies, nickel, chromium and manganese market price trends, raw material substitution, and medium and long-term supply-demand, breaking down upstream and downstream information barriers and providing reference for industry business decisions.

Highlights:

Co-located with Commodity Week, Comprehensive Coverage of Non-Ferrous Metals, Energy, Chemicals and Other Diverse Sectors

10+ International Associations Engaging in In-Depth Discussions on Policies, Methods and Market

Global experts from 20+ countries/regions are brought together to adopt an international perspective and explore global opportunities.

The latest strategies combine physical and futures markets to unlock new approaches to hedging.

Exclusive 1-on-1 meeting platform: chat online and meet offline directly.

Government & Policy Authorities & Industry Association:

National Economic Council Republic of Indonesia | Asosiasi Penambang Nikel Indonesia (APNI) | Forum Industri Nikel Indonesia (FINI) | Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) | International Nickel Study Group | Nickel Institute | Shanghai OTC Commodity Derivatives Association | Internation Manangese Institute (IMnI)

Agenda: