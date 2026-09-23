Anhui Changyu Pump & Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Looks Forward to Meeting You at the 2026 SMM Lead & Zinc Annual Conference

At a critical juncture of global energy transition and the reshaping of the manufacturing landscape, the lead-zinc industry chain is undergoing profound structural adjustment. Upstream mine resources remain tight, smelting and processing profits are under pressure, while downstream application fields represented by batteries and galvanizing face both opportunities and challenges from new technology iteration and green, low-carbon transformation. Against this backdrop, collaboration across the upstream and downstream segments of the industry chain and price risk management have become more important than ever before.

SMM has keenly identified the industry's needs and is dedicated to creating a "distinctive" industry annual conference. This conference will focus on downstream application fields and long-term contract supply-demand matchmaking. We aim to build a high-end communication platform integrating macro outlook, price assessment, and long-term contract negotiation. The conference will not only provide in-depth analysis of market trends for lead, zinc, precious metals, copper, tin, antimony, bismuth, and other associated metals, but will also innovatively feature highlights such as a long-term contract supply-demand matchmaking session, striving to help clients seize market opportunities in 2027 and facilitate business cooperation through precise data services and pragmatic agenda design.

In this golden October, we sincerely invite leaders and elite professionals from the lead-zinc industry chain in China and overseas to gather together and engage in candid exchanges and joint development in a relaxed and pleasant negotiation atmosphere! Anhui Changyu Pump & Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd.will attend this grand event to discuss industry development trends with industry peers and jointly promote the lead-zinc industry to new heights.

Click to register now and join us in witnessing and participating in this extraordinary and far-reaching industry event, creating a brilliant new chapter together!

Reborn through corrosion, eternal through abrasion. Turn hazardous media into safe production power.

Anhui Changyu Pump & Valve Manufacturing Co., Ltd. was established in 2006, with its predecessor being Anhui Changyu Chemical Pump & Valve Co., Ltd. It has now completed a development journey of twenty years.

As a professional manufacturer of metal and non-metal corrosion-resistant and wear-resistant slurry pumps in China, the company specializes in conveying technology for various particle-laden impurities, acid, alkali, and salt mixtures of different concentrations, as well as high-temperature media.Its annual capacity reaches 20,000 units. As an enterprise in an industrial cluster supported by the Xuancheng municipal government of Anhui province, the company covers an area of 20,000 m² and has become one of the four major industrial entities in the region.

In terms of technical qualifications, the company has passed ISO9001 quality management system certification and CE certification (EU market access), and has been recognized as a national high-tech enterprise. The company holds more than 30 invention patents and utility model patents, and has been rated as an Anhui province "specialized, refined, distinctive, and innovative" enterprise, a new small and medium-sized enterprise, and an "Anhui Famous Trademark," and has received the title of "Contract-abiding and Trustworthy Enterprise of Xuancheng, Anhui."Products are sold in more than 30 regions across the country and exported to 20 countries in Europe, Africa, Central Asia, and other areas. The company is rooted in Jing County, the "Hometown of Xuan Paper," adjacent to Mount Huangshan and Mount Jiuhua, leveraging the water advantages of Taiping Lake while enjoying the dual benefits of industrial clustering and ecological resources.

Contact:

Zhao Wenlong 15956370722

Zhang Lei 18756387276