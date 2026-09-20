According to customs data, China imported 30,391 mt of lithium carbonate in August, up 14% MoM and up 39% YoY. Of this, imports from Chile were 19,950 mt, accounting for 66% of total imports; imports from Argentina were 8,719 mt, accounting for 29%; and imports from Indonesia were 1,040 mt, accounting for 3%. From January to August, China's cumulative lithium carbonate imports reached 236,000 mt, up 54% YoY.

In August, China exported 260 mt of lithium carbonate, up 23% MoM but down 30% YoY. From January to August, China's cumulative lithium carbonate exports were 2,820 mt, down 12% YoY.

In August, China imported 8,785 mt of lithium sulfate, down 46% MoM and down 9% YoY. From January to August, China's cumulative lithium sulfate imports reached 109,600 mt, up 72% YoY. Of this, imports from Chile were 8,344 mt, and imports from Zimbabwe were 441 mt.