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[SMM Flash]

Published: Sep 20, 2026 09:49
Source: SMM
According to the latest customs data, China's refined zinc exports in August 2026 were 40,600 mt, up 31,400 mt MoM. Cumulative refined zinc exports from January to August totaled 70,700 mt. The sharp increase in refined zinc exports was mainly due to the low SHFE/LME zinc price ratio, which opened the export window. By destination, China's zinc ingot exports mainly went to Singapore at 15,500 mt (38.08%), Hong Kong, China at 14,700 mt (36.18%), and Taiwan, China at 2,400 mt (5.82%).

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