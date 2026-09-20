According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs, China exported 6 million mt of steel sheets & plates in August 2026, up 6.6% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August totaled 44.26 million mt, down 7.9% YoY.

In August, China exported 1.93 million mt of steel bars, up 18.1% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August totaled 13.86 million mt, up 13.1% YoY.

In August, China exported 650,000 mt of angle steel and sections, down 1.4% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August totaled 5.23 million mt, up 4% YoY.

In August, China exported 240,000 mt of steel wire rod, down 9.1% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August totaled 1.84 million mt, down 5.8% YoY.