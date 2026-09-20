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[China's Steel Sheets & Plates Exports at 6 Million mt in August 2026]

Published: Sep 20, 2026 09:18

According to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs, China exported 6 million mt of steel sheets & plates in August 2026, up 6.6% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August totaled 44.26 million mt, down 7.9% YoY.

In August, China exported 1.93 million mt of steel bars, up 18.1% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August totaled 13.86 million mt, up 13.1% YoY.

In August, China exported 650,000 mt of angle steel and sections, down 1.4% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August totaled 5.23 million mt, up 4% YoY.

In August, China exported 240,000 mt of steel wire rod, down 9.1% YoY. Cumulative exports from January to August totaled 1.84 million mt, down 5.8% YoY.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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