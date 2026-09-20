[August Lithium Hydroxide Imports and Exports Both Decline, Net Imports Narrow]

According to China Customs data, in August 2026, China's lithium hydroxide imports amounted to 5,115.17 tonnes, down 38.5% month-on-month from 8,322.16 tonnes in July; exports amounted to 4,789.36 tonnes, down 25.4% month-on-month from 6,419.51 tonnes in July. Lithium hydroxide remained in net import that month, with net imports of about 325.81 tonnes, markedly narrowing from 1,902.65 tonnes in July. On the import side, Indonesia remained the main source in August. China imported 2,592.19 tonnes from Indonesia, accounting for 50.7% of total imports, but this was down 41.7% month-on-month from 4,444.37 tonnes in July; the impact of the concentrated arrival of previously accumulated cargo has clearly faded. Imports from South Korea were 1,058.42 tonnes, accounting for 20.7%; imports from Australia were 524.43 tonnes; imports from China's domestic bonded customs supervision areas were 514.12 tonnes; imports from Germany were 420.00 tonnes, up 42.4% month-on-month, making it one of the few sources to increase month-on-month that month. On the export side, in August China still mainly exported lithium hydroxide to South Korea and Japan. Exports to South Korea were 3,142.11 tonnes, accounting for 65.6% of total exports, down 34.3% month-on-month; exports to Japan were 1,087.45 tonnes, accounting for 22.7%, down 16.6% month-on-month; exports to Poland were 360.04 tonnes, making it a newly emerging major export destination that month. Other export destinations included India (59 tonnes), Singapore (40 tonnes), Turkey (23 tonnes), and the Netherlands (20 tonnes), etc., with relatively small volumes.