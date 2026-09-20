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Penghui Energy's Storage Products at Full Capacity; EStone Technology to Expand Lithium-Battery Materials

Published: Sep 20, 2026 09:10
Source: SMM
Penghui Energy recently said that its major energy-storage products are currently operating at or near full capacity. The company continues to develop solid-state batteries, and its laboratory oxide-based cells have achieved an energy density of more than 400 Wh/kg. Meanwhile, EStone Technology plans to raise no more than RMB 400 million to build a project with annual capacity of 8,000 tons of boehmite for ultra-thin lithium-battery separator coatings, further expanding its high-end separator-material capacity.

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