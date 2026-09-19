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[SMM Analysis] August 2026 Lithium Carbonate Market: Mid-Month Rally, End-Month Retreat Amid Supply Recovery

Published: Sep 19, 2026 21:05
Source: SMM

In August 2026, the lithium carbonate market exhibited a "rally first, retreat later" pattern, with prices peaking mid-month before pulling back. The price center shifted higher compared with July, but most of the gains were surrendered by month-end. The main contract switched to LC2701 in mid-August, with the monthly price range roughly between RMB 135,600 and 162,500/ton, marking significant intra-month volatility.

Prices: In early August, prices stabilized and rebounded from the lows seen at the end of July, with the main contract climbing from around RMB 135,600/ton. By mid-month, prices broke through the RMB 150,000/ton mark, and during the week of August 24–27, the contract hit a high of RMB 162,500/ton—a new phase high. Prices then fell sharply to around RMB 148,300/ton amid improved expectations for Jiangxi mine restarts, weaker macroeconomic sentiment, and end-of-month profit-taking, with a weekly amplitude of approximately 8.7%. Overall, the August spot price center edged higher versus July, but the month-end pullback was pronounced, with the RMB 150,000/ton level becoming a key battleground between bulls and bears.

Supply: Domestic lithium carbonate supply gradually recovered in August. Maintenance at spodumene, lepidolite, and salt-lake facilities successively concluded and production resumed; salt-lake lithium extraction saw higher output due to seasonal factors, though maintenance at个别 salt-lake producers kept overall output broadly stable. Entering September, with maintenance across all feedstock segments wrapping up, output is expected to rise about 11% month-on-month; the recycling segment also saw higher output thanks to recovering downstream demand. On the import side, Chile's total lithium carbonate exports in August reached 24,100 tons, up 3.07% month-on-month and 42.48% year-on-year, of which 14,261 tons went to China, down 5.25% month-on-month; lithium sulfate exports to China totaled 16,300 tons, surging 111.83% month-on-month and 136.24% year-on-year, signaling a notable increase in feedstock arrivals in China ahead.

Demand: Downstream activity remained robust in August, but purchasing sentiment was cautious. Material producers continued buying on dips for rigid demand, with strong willingness to purchase below RMB 150,000/ton; when prices fell, they actively closed posterior-pricing positions and restocked for immediate needs. However, they showed little appetite for chasing prices higher, relying mainly on long-term contracts and customer-supplied material, and large-scale concentrated restocking never materialized. Toward month-end, some producers began restocking for September production, boosting spot purchasing interest, but concerns over the price outlook kept restocking relatively cautious.

Inventory: In August, upstream lithium salt producers increased spot sales when prices were high, reducing inventories; producers under maintenance prioritized long-term contract supply, steadily drawing down stocks. Downstream material producers maintained stable inventories as long-term contracts and customer-supplied cargoes arrived, supplemented by increased spot purchases after price declines. Traders saw modest inventory drawdowns, leaving overall supply-chain inventory pressure limited.

Review and Summary: The core tension in the August lithium carbonate market lay in the interplay between the pace of supply recovery and cautious downstream sentiment. The mid-month price rally was driven mainly by temporary factors—Jiangxi mine restarts falling short of expectations and downstream restocking for September. The month-end pullback stemmed from improved restart expectations, weaker macroeconomic sentiment, and bullish profit-taking. Across the month, maintenance and restarts coexisted on the supply side, salt-lake seasonal gains were limited, demand provided rigid support but lacked momentum to chase highs, and supply-chain inventories drew down overall with structural divergence—together shaping a month of "rally then retreat, with a modestly higher price center."

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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