[SMM Analysis] August 2026 Lithium Carbonate Market: Mid-Month Rally, End-Month Retreat Amid Supply Recovery

In August 2026, the lithium carbonate market exhibited a "rally first, retreat later" pattern, with prices peaking mid-month before pulling back. The price center shifted higher compared with July, but most of the gains were surrendered by month-end. The main contract switched to LC2701 in mid-August, with the monthly price range roughly between RMB 135,600 and 162,500/ton, marking significant intra-month volatility.

Prices: In early August, prices stabilized and rebounded from the lows seen at the end of July, with the main contract climbing from around RMB 135,600/ton. By mid-month, prices broke through the RMB 150,000/ton mark, and during the week of August 24–27, the contract hit a high of RMB 162,500/ton—a new phase high. Prices then fell sharply to around RMB 148,300/ton amid improved expectations for Jiangxi mine restarts, weaker macroeconomic sentiment, and end-of-month profit-taking, with a weekly amplitude of approximately 8.7%. Overall, the August spot price center edged higher versus July, but the month-end pullback was pronounced, with the RMB 150,000/ton level becoming a key battleground between bulls and bears.

Supply: Domestic lithium carbonate supply gradually recovered in August. Maintenance at spodumene, lepidolite, and salt-lake facilities successively concluded and production resumed; salt-lake lithium extraction saw higher output due to seasonal factors, though maintenance at个别 salt-lake producers kept overall output broadly stable. Entering September, with maintenance across all feedstock segments wrapping up, output is expected to rise about 11% month-on-month; the recycling segment also saw higher output thanks to recovering downstream demand. On the import side, Chile's total lithium carbonate exports in August reached 24,100 tons, up 3.07% month-on-month and 42.48% year-on-year, of which 14,261 tons went to China, down 5.25% month-on-month; lithium sulfate exports to China totaled 16,300 tons, surging 111.83% month-on-month and 136.24% year-on-year, signaling a notable increase in feedstock arrivals in China ahead.

Demand: Downstream activity remained robust in August, but purchasing sentiment was cautious. Material producers continued buying on dips for rigid demand, with strong willingness to purchase below RMB 150,000/ton; when prices fell, they actively closed posterior-pricing positions and restocked for immediate needs. However, they showed little appetite for chasing prices higher, relying mainly on long-term contracts and customer-supplied material, and large-scale concentrated restocking never materialized. Toward month-end, some producers began restocking for September production, boosting spot purchasing interest, but concerns over the price outlook kept restocking relatively cautious.

Inventory: In August, upstream lithium salt producers increased spot sales when prices were high, reducing inventories; producers under maintenance prioritized long-term contract supply, steadily drawing down stocks. Downstream material producers maintained stable inventories as long-term contracts and customer-supplied cargoes arrived, supplemented by increased spot purchases after price declines. Traders saw modest inventory drawdowns, leaving overall supply-chain inventory pressure limited.

Review and Summary: The core tension in the August lithium carbonate market lay in the interplay between the pace of supply recovery and cautious downstream sentiment. The mid-month price rally was driven mainly by temporary factors—Jiangxi mine restarts falling short of expectations and downstream restocking for September. The month-end pullback stemmed from improved restart expectations, weaker macroeconomic sentiment, and bullish profit-taking. Across the month, maintenance and restarts coexisted on the supply side, salt-lake seasonal gains were limited, demand provided rigid support but lacked momentum to chase highs, and supply-chain inventories drew down overall with structural divergence—together shaping a month of "rally then retreat, with a modestly higher price center."