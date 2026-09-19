Tinci Materials: ESS Battery Demand Growth Expected to Remain Higher Than Power Batteries in Next 2–3 Years
Tinci Materials recently stated at its semi-annual report results briefing that, based on current feedback from downstream clients, with rising demand from AI data centers, ESS batteries are expected to maintain higher demand growth than power batteries over the next 2–3 years, further driving demand growth for lithium battery electrolytes. The company's capacity release pace for LiPF6 and electrolyte is determined mainly by market demand and market share targets, and the company will release capacity gradually based on market and order demand.