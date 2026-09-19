The MIIT and the NDRC recently jointly issued the "15th Five-Year Plan for the Development of the Electronic Information Manufacturing Industry." The plan proposes consolidating the advantages of the energy electronics industry. It calls for continued coordinated development of energy electronics technologies such as "PV, energy storage, terminals, and information." It also calls for further promoting the iterative upgrading of high-efficiency crystalline silicon PV cell technology, developing next-generation high-efficiency PV cell technologies such as perovskite tandem cells and supporting equipment and materials, developing and promoting highly reliable and intelligent PV modules and intelligent O&M technologies for PV systems, and expanding "PV+" application scenarios. It aims to enhance the innovation capability of the entire industry chain for new-type batteries, consolidate the competitive advantages of lithium batteries, continue to promote the industrialisation of solid-state batteries, sodium-ion batteries, flow batteries, and fuel cells, drive the intelligent, green, and integrated development of new-type batteries, and support the application of new-type batteries in scenarios such as smart terminals, NEVs, ships, aviation, intelligent robots, construction machinery, and agricultural machinery. It also calls for accelerating the R&D and supply of key power electronics technologies, improving the supply capability of key core devices and components, and enhancing the efficient integration and precise control of ESS.