Li Auto (02015.HK) released an update on the progress of "Li Auto to Equip All Models with Self-Developed Batteries." Li Auto's previous decade was a startup phase, and the next phase requires sustained R&D investment to build technological barriers. In 2020, we formulated a key technology strategy: the two core technologies of intelligent EVs—batteries (battery cells) and chips—must be fully developed in-house. Currently, Li Auto's self-developed batteries have been deployed in the Li L8, Li L6, and Li i8, and going forward, Li Auto's self-developed batteries will be fully deployed across all of our car models. The deployment plan for Li Auto's self-developed batteries in Q4 of this year is as follows: The first deliveries of the new-generation Li MEGA will use CATL's 5C ternary lithium batteries. Once production preparations for Li Auto's self-developed batteries are complete, a full switch to Li Auto's self-developed 5C ternary lithium batteries will take place. The Li i9 will fully switch to Li Auto's self-developed 5C ternary lithium batteries after the self-developed batteries complete their production ramp-up. We will launch the 2026 Li i6 in Q4 of this year, equipped with Li Auto's self-developed 5C battery and self-developed Mach chip. At month-end September, we will open user reservations, with deliveries starting in early November.