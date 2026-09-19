From September 7 to 11, Cheng Gang, deputy director of the Price Cost and Certification Center, led a team to Xining City, Haixi Prefecture, and Hainan Prefecture in Qinghai Province to conduct a survey on the development of the solar thermal power generation industry. During the period, the survey team held discussions with the Qinghai Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Provincial Energy Administration, and relevant solar thermal power generation enterprises, fully understanding the industry's development status and problems encountered, and listening to relevant suggestions. The survey team conducted on-site surveys of solar thermal power stations operated by enterprises including China Three Gorges Corporation, China Energy Investment Corporation, CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd., PowerChina New Energy Group Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Cosin Solar Technology Co., Ltd., and Qinghai Supcon Solar Energy Co., Ltd., gaining in-depth understanding of station operations. Relevant personnel from the Qinghai Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Provincial Energy Administration, and the Center's New Energy Price and Cost Division participated in the survey. [Gong Jinfeng of CATARC: Strictly uphold the bottom line of automotive product safety and foster a regulated and orderly competitive environment] On September 19, Gong Jinfeng, general manager of China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd., stated at the 2026 China Automotive Industry Development (TEDA) International Forum that the automotive industry, as a core arena of technological competition and industrial rivalry among major powers, is undergoing a phase of deep adjustment in the global competitive landscape. Technological barriers, rule-based maneuvering, and battles over standards have become the core forms of industrial competition among major powers. In light of the current industry situation, Gong Jinfeng put forward several suggestions: first, focus on core technologies for intelligent connected NEVs, continuously consolidate the industry's leading edge, seize the opportunities presented by the "dual carbon" strategy and the development of the digital economy, and strengthen industry-academia-research collaborative innovation; second, deepen cross-sector integrated development, fully leverage government-enterprise coordination, advance pilot work on access and on-road operation of intelligent connected vehicles, support the large-scale commercial application of vehicles with L3 and above autonomous driving functions, and promote the deep integration of automobiles with sectors such as artificial intelligence.