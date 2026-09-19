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Sunwoda: expects to build 10,000 megawatt flash charging stations by the end of 2027

Published: Sep 19, 2026 20:54
Sunwoda released the "Omnipotent · Boundless" PV+ESS flash charging open ecosystem platform at the 2026 New Energy Battery Industry Development Conference, and announced that it expects to build 10,000 megawatt flash charging stations by the end of 2027.

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