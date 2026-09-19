On September 11, Wang Hongzhi, Administrator of China's National Energy Administration, met in Beijing with Simon Watts, New Zealand's Minister of Climate Change, who was in China to attend the 16th APEC Energy Ministers' Meeting. The two sides exchanged views on China-New Zealand cooperation in the new energy sector. Wang Hongzhi stated that China and New Zealand have similar energy development goals, strong industrial complementarity, and broad cooperation space. China is willing to strengthen policy dialogue and industrial exchanges with New Zealand, fully release the cooperation potential of both sides, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results. Watts stated that New Zealand has vigorously developed renewable energy in recent years and has carried out good cooperation with China, and hopes that both sides will continue to strengthen institutional dialogue in the energy sector and jointly promote energy transition in both countries and the region. Principal officials from the International Department of China's National Energy Administration attended the meeting.