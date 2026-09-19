The Standardization Administration of China announced today that since the beginning of 2026, China has led the development of 214 international standards within the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), including the top-level framework for smart city data utilization and guidelines for intelligent manufacturing in the steel industry. China has also newly proposed 288 international standard proposals covering areas such as solid-state batteries and humanoid robot datasets, and has newly assumed 14 chairmanships and secretariats of technical bodies in international standards organizations, covering smart cities, avionics process management, power meteorology, and artificial ice and snow landscapes. In recent years, China has actively promoted the translation of advanced technological experience and practical achievements into international standards, aligned with global industry development needs, and deepened standard coordination with other countries in areas such as digital technology, new energy, and high-end equipment. Going forward, China will continue to uphold the principles of openness, cooperation, and mutual benefit, actively advance the development of international standards, and provide solid standard support for the stability and smooth operation of global industry and supply chains as well as the orderly development of emerging industries.