Special Action to Uphold the Bottom Line of Mandatory Product Certification: 108,500 CCC Certificates Suspended

It was learned today that the State Administration for Market Regulation has carried out an in-depth nationwide special action to uphold the bottom line of mandatory product certification, launching "random selection and public disclosure" supervision and inspection of certification bodies, covering all 34 CCC-designated certification bodies, 90 CCC-designated laboratories, and 300 voluntary certification bodies. To date, designated certification bodies have suspended a total of 108,500 CCC certificates involving 18,500 producer visits, and revoked a total of 44,900 CCC certificates involving 13,000 producer visits. Among them, more than 4,200 CCC certificates for power banks and lithium batteries that could no longer meet certification requirements were revoked or cancelled, effectively ensuring product quality and safety. At the same time, special governance of institutional filing and certification rules has continued. Since the beginning of this year, 50,200 rules have been reviewed, 30,300 were not filed, 17,700 were returned for rectification, and 2,186 were approved, ensuring high-quality certification activities through high-standard certification rules.