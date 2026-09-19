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Mingtai Aluminium Expands Capacity with New Projects, Aiming for Increased Revenue and Production

Published: Sep 19, 2026 17:52
Mingtai Aluminium stated on its investor interactive platform that the Phase II air-cushion furnace line of Hongsheng New Materials' automotive & green energy aluminium industrial park has been completed. The front-end roughing mill of Yirui New Materials' 720,000 t/yr aluminium-based new materials intelligent manufacturing project is expected to be commissioned shortly, with the back-end finishing mill expected to be completed by early 2027. The company is currently at full production and full sales. The project, once fully completed, will increase total capacity by approximately 700,000 t and is expected to generate additional annual revenue of approximately RMB 13.9 bn.

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