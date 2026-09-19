Ruijin's $135M Aluminum Project Nears Completion, Set for November Launch

Ruijin New Materials Technology Co., Ltd.'s 150,000 t/yr aluminium plate/strip/foil project, which acquired land in April and started construction by end-April this year, has completed its No. 1 workshop. Internal equipment installation is in the final stage. Six holding furnaces and six melting furnaces have been installed, and rolling mill installation is underway. Furnace baking is planned for end-September, trial production around October 15, with formal commissioning expected in November. Total investment is approximately RMB 900 mn, with RMB 300 mn planned for this year.