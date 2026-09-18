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[SMM News] Surge Evolution Nevada North Joint Venture Produces Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Published: Sep 18, 2026 19:43
Source: SMM

The Nevada North Lithium joint venture between Surge Battery Metals and Evolution Mining has produced 99.95% battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) from project ore in the US, supporting a Prefeasibility Study for the project.

Kemetco Research produced crude Li2CO3 assaying 99% from the Nevada North master composite via beneficiation, sulphuric acid leaching, solution purification, and carbonate precipitation. A portion was refined to the 99.95% battery-grade product.

Leaching achieved lithium extractions above 93% at 475 kg acid per tonne of feed, rising to about 98% at higher acid addition, completing within one hour at 90°C. Attrition and screening recovered 98.9% of lithium into the fine fraction while rejecting about 75% of the acid consuming carbonate.

CEO Greg Reimer said the work demonstrates the full chain from sedimentary clay to refined battery-grade product. Focus now shifts to pilot-scale testing of recovery, consistency, reagent consumption, and energy performance. Surge also holds the San Emidio Lithium Project in Nevada, adding a US clay-based lithium supply source to the market pipeline.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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The Nevada North Lithium joint venture between Surge Battery Metals an - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)