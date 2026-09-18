The Nevada North Lithium joint venture between Surge Battery Metals and Evolution Mining has produced 99.95% battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) from project ore in the US, supporting a Prefeasibility Study for the project.

Kemetco Research produced crude Li2CO3 assaying 99% from the Nevada North master composite via beneficiation, sulphuric acid leaching, solution purification, and carbonate precipitation. A portion was refined to the 99.95% battery-grade product.

Leaching achieved lithium extractions above 93% at 475 kg acid per tonne of feed, rising to about 98% at higher acid addition, completing within one hour at 90°C. Attrition and screening recovered 98.9% of lithium into the fine fraction while rejecting about 75% of the acid consuming carbonate.

CEO Greg Reimer said the work demonstrates the full chain from sedimentary clay to refined battery-grade product. Focus now shifts to pilot-scale testing of recovery, consistency, reagent consumption, and energy performance. Surge also holds the San Emidio Lithium Project in Nevada, adding a US clay-based lithium supply source to the market pipeline.