Lithium Corporation has fully commissioned and started operating its Falchani lithium pilot plant, in Peru, with operating systems performing as expected. The plant, advanced by consultancy TECMMINE in Lima, is achieving average lithium extraction rates of 88.7%, above the 80% recovery rate expected in a 2024 preliminary economic assessment.

With all flowsheet equipment installed and testing, American Lithium is advancing toward full end-to-end flowsheet validation at scale in continuous mode, to confirm bench-scale results. The pilot plant is expected to run continuously at target rates for three months, processing six to ten tonnes of ore from Falchani. Results will feed into future feasibility work.Falchani's volcanic-hosted lithium mineralisation has naturally low impurities, supporting a simple flowsheet capable of producing battery-grade lithium carbonate exceeding 99.5% purity, adding a potential new South American lithium supply source to the market.