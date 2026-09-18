US lithium-ion battery recycling company Blue Whale Materials has achieved mechanical completion of its full processing line at its Bartlesville, Oklahoma facility, having begun commissioning earlier this month.

The full line enables Blue Whale to process battery cells, modules, and packs through its Blacksand technology, a thermally treated black mass carrying nickel, cobalt, and lithium recovered from end-of-life batteries and production scrap.

The milestone completes phase one of the company's Department of Energy expansion grant, raising yearly processing capacity from 14,000 t to 20,000 t of battery feedstock. CEO Jack Johnson said the line is now being brought to rate. Ara Partners partner Cory Steffek said the expanded capacity solidifies Blue Whale's position in the domestic critical minerals supply chain.

Commissioning continues through year-end as the facility ramps to expanded capacity, adding domestic recycled-lithium supply to the US battery materials chain.