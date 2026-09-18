On September 15(th), Nasdaq-listed Critical Metals Corporation has confirmed its all-share acquisition of listed European Lithium is nearing final stages, with the deal expected to close in November.

The Supreme Court of Western Australia confirmed on September 15 that European Lithium can proceed with convening shareholder meetings to vote on the scheme. The acquisition is valued at $835 million, with European Lithium shareholders set to hold 41% of the combined company post-merger.

The merger adds European Lithium's Wolfsberg lithium project, in Austria, to the combined company's portfolio, giving it a European hard-rock lithium development asset as it moves toward production.