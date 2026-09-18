Global Lithium Resources has improved the economics of its Manna lithium project, in Western Australia, following an integration study incorporating its newly acquired Nova processing plant.

Ore mined at Manna will be hauled 135 km by road to Nova, treated through a modified 1.8 Mt/y flotation plant. The acquisition removes the need to build a new concentrator at Manna, previously the largest capital item in the project's DFS.

The integration lifts Manna's after-tax NPV to A$946 million, up 100% on the 2025 DFS, with IRR rising to 120% from 25.7%, and payback cut to 11 months from 3.5 years.

MD Dianmin Chen said combining Manna's resources with existing, commissioned infrastructure changes both the project's economics and timeline, bringing it into production sooner with less capital at risk.

Pre-production funding needs have fallen 59% to A$180 million, from A$439 million in the DFS. The company spent A$7 million to acquire Nova and its rehabilitation liabilities.

Final investment decision is on track for Q4 2026, ahead of first production in 2027. Over a 13-year mine life, Manna will produce 257,000 t/y of SC5 spodumene concentrate, adding new Australian spodumene supply to the market.