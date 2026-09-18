From Panic Selling to Holding Back: Supplier Sentiment Reverses as Lead Prices Rebound [SMM Scrap Battery Weekly Review]

SMM, September 18:

This week, domestic scrap battery prices were basically stable, with limited overall fluctuations. At the start of the week, lead prices fell sharply, and smelters generally lowered their purchase prices by 50-100 yuan/mt. Suppliers sold in panic, and scrap battery raw materials arrived at plants in concentrated volumes. Mid-week, lead prices stabilized, panic selling subsided, and arrivals returned to normal. At the end of the week, after the US Fed's rate hike landed, lead prices rebounded and reclaimed the 16,000 level. Mainstream quotations for scrap batteries turned stable, with price-guaranteeing smelters extending their guarantees and only a few rebounding by 50-100 yuan/mt. Suppliers' selling sentiment diverged, with about half turning to hold back from selling and adopting a wait-and-see stance. Overall, smelter arrivals this week showed a "pulse at the start of the week, returning to normal after mid-week" pattern. Additionally, after the concentrated arrival of raw materials, many smelters' raw material inventories were already full, and the pace of purchasing and price adjustments slowed down. Recyclers maintained a fast-in, fast-out buying and selling model from the start of the week to mid-week. After lead prices rebounded at the end of the week, sentiment diverged, with about half turning to hold back from selling and waiting for further price increases. Downstream, some battery plants had already completed their dual-festival stockpiling at low lead prices mid-week. In the short term, scrap battery prices are expected to stabilize along with lead prices or see slight upward movement. Key areas to watch include the sustainability of the lead price rebound, smelters' purchasing and price adjustments after inventory digestion, the extent of supply release amid recyclers' reluctance to sell, and the pace at which downstream battery plants begin winter stockpiling.