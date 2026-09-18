Tug-of-war Between Supply and Demand Continues, Magnesium Ingot Market Under Pressure as Peak Season Falls Through [SMM Magnesium Ingot Spot Express]

SMM Flash, September 18:

Today, mainstream quotations for 99.90% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,900-16,000 yuan/mt, and mainstream quotations for 99.80% magnesium ingot in Fugu stood at 15,800-15,900 yuan/mt. China FOB prices were reported at $2,250-2,350/mt.

The magnesium ingot market remained stable today. Supply side, overall inventory remained high, and supply continued to be ample, limiting upside room for prices. Although coal prices are expected to strengthen as the heating season approaches, this is unlikely to fully drive the market higher. After the earlier slight price spike, traders sold off concentrated positions to lock in profits and are now largely on the sidelines, no longer stockpiling. Demand side, end-use demand remained persistently weak, making it difficult for price increases to take hold, and upward momentum in the market was insufficient. In the short term, the magnesium ingot market is expected to continue consolidating.