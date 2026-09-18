[SMM News] Lithium Africa Samples 1.98% Lithium Oxide at Agboville's Kanien Trend

September 15th Lithium Africa has defined a second spodumene trend at its Agboville Project in Côte d'Ivoire, with rock samples returning up to 1.98% lithium oxide (Li2O). The company reports 19 spodumene-bearing pegmatite samples from the Kanien trend, 14 above 1% Li2O, extending 2.8 km along a sheared muscovite granite within the licence. Kanien is the district's second primary spodumene trend, alongside the Saby trend, where trenching returned 8 m at 1.1% Li2O. CEO Thomas Benson said the results point to an emerging lithium district rather than isolated occurrences. Kanien lies along strike of spodumene samples up to 1.36% Li2O on an adjacent licence, together defining a spodumene pegmatite corridor of about 7 km across the licence boundary. The company holds about 485 km² of granted licence via a 50/50 joint venture, and has applied for the adjacent 368 km² Sikensi licence. A 2,000 m RC drilling program at Saby was paused for the rainy season after 1,137 m, with results targeted for Q4 2026. The Agboville licence covers 399.27 km², about 85 km north of Abidjan, adding a new West African exploration target to the global spodumene pipeline.