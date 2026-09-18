Platinum and Palladium Fall as Fed Rate Hike Strengthens Dollar

[SMM Flash] Platinum and palladium prices declined on September 16 as precious metals came under pressure following the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%–4.00%. Platinum fell 2.3%, while palladium declined 1.5%, as the US dollar strengthened following the decision. The Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously for the increase, citing elevated inflation and the need to support a return towards its 2% inflation objective. The move adds another macroeconomic pressure point for the PGM complex following recent price volatility. Higher US interest rates can strengthen the dollar and increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding precious metals, potentially weighing on investment demand even when physical-market fundamentals remain supportive. The latest PGM declines therefore largely reflected the broader precious-metals response to tighter US monetary policy rather than a newly announced change in platinum or palladium supply-demand fundamentals.