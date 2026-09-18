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Copper Rod Enterprises Restock as Prices Fall; Finished Product Inventories Drop Ahead of Holidays

Published: Sep 18, 2026 16:17
Source: SMM
[SMM Copper Cathode Rod Flash] The decline in absolute prices prompted copper rod enterprises to restock intensively, with raw material inventories rising MoM. The pullback in copper prices, coupled with the approaching Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, encouraged downstream users to stockpile in advance, driving finished product inventories down significantly MoM.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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