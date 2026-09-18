Doosan Invests $701.5M to Expand CCL Production in Korea and China Through 2028

Doosan Group said on September 17 that it will invest approximately KRW 968.4 billion (about USD 701.5 million) to expand high-end copper-clad laminate (CCL) production in South Korea and China. Roughly KRW 421 billion will expand domestic CCL lines for optical modules, while about KRW 547.4 billion will build a new plant in Changshu, China, for AI accelerators and network switches via wholly-owned Doosan Electro-Materials Changshu, with an additional KRW 182.4 billion capital injection. The three-year investment runs through 2028, with new lines scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2028. In H1 2026, utilization at Doosan's Jeungpyeong and Gimcheon plants reached 109.8% and 102.7%, respectively, while the China plant ran at 92.2%. Q2 2026 optical-module CCL sales jumped more than tenfold year-on-year to about KRW 50 billion, and network-board CCL sales reached KRW 369.2 billion, accounting for more than half of the Electronics Business Group's revenue.