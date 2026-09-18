U.S. Steel Košice (USSK) has approved an investment of approximately $1.04 billion (€900 million) to build a new electric arc furnace (EAF) and air separation unit at its steelworks in Slovakia, as the producer moves ahead with the decarbonisation of its operations.​

The new EAF will have an annual production capacity of approximately 1.6 million tonnes, with production scheduled to begin in 2030. The furnace will operate alongside the plant's existing blast-furnace facilities, creating a hybrid production configuration rather than completely replacing the existing integrated steelmaking route.​

USSK has also signed a grant agreement with the Slovak government providing approximately $406 million (€350 million) in support, comprising around $360 million (€310 million) for the EAF and $46 million (€40 million) for the air separation unit. The funding will come from the EU Modernisation Fund, which is financed through revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System.​

The company said the investment is expected to lower carbon emissions while maintaining steel supply to customers in Central and Eastern Europe.​

Separately, USSK is scheduled to become a direct subsidiary of Nippon Steel on October 1, 2026, when it will be renamed Nippon Steel Slovakia. Nippon Steel plans to position the Slovak operation as a core production hub for its European business.