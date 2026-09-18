U.S. Steel Košice (USSK) has approved an investment of approximately $1.04 billion (€900 million) to build a new electric arc furnace (EAF) and air separation unit at its steelworks in Slovakia, as the producer moves ahead with the decarbonisation of its operations.
The new EAF will have an annual production capacity of approximately 1.6 million tonnes, with production scheduled to begin in 2030. The furnace will operate alongside the plant's existing blast-furnace facilities, creating a hybrid production configuration rather than completely replacing the existing integrated steelmaking route.
USSK has also signed a grant agreement with the Slovak government providing approximately $406 million (€350 million) in support, comprising around $360 million (€310 million) for the EAF and $46 million (€40 million) for the air separation unit. The funding will come from the EU Modernisation Fund, which is financed through revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System.
The company said the investment is expected to lower carbon emissions while maintaining steel supply to customers in Central and Eastern Europe.
Separately, USSK is scheduled to become a direct subsidiary of Nippon Steel on October 1, 2026, when it will be renamed Nippon Steel Slovakia. Nippon Steel plans to position the Slovak operation as a core production hub for its European business.