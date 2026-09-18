[SMM Global HRC Weekly Review] Domestic-Export Inversions Widen; Geopolitics and Policies Reshape Trade Flows

The core logic of the global HRC market shifted this week from directional price movements to structural dislocations. Firstly, domestic-export price inversions deepened synchronously across multiple regions: Turkish domestic prices commanded a 50–70 USD/tonne premium over imports; Italy's internal-external spread surged to 160–165 USD/tonne; the US spot market held a massive 280 USD/tonne premium; and Indian domestic prices stood 55–60 USD/tonne above export netbacks. Secondly, global trade flows accelerated their reconfiguration: Black Sea blockades forced Russian resources overland; extreme price inversions triggered Turkish import arbitrage targeting Chinese HRC; and Indian volumes sprinted toward the EU ahead of the quota reset. Compounded by Houthi control over key Red Sea ports, surging freight and war-risk premiums have become formidable barriers in cross-regional trade.
Export Market Review:
- China (Order Rebound): Export order intake improved notably. Tier-1 traders secured substantial bookings, primarily destined for India, Türkiye, and the Middle East. While domestic output ticked up and regional inventories rose, the export rebound provided temporary sentiment support, though insufficient to shift the broader pricing anchor upward.
- Indonesia (Firm Offers): Quotes held firm above Chinese levels, with deals concluded at 536 USD/tonne CFR Vietnam. Imminent blast furnace maintenance starting as early as September 22 fostered supply contraction expectations, providing solid marginal support to offers.
- India (Domestic Strength): Export offers rose 20 USD/tonne to 590 USD/tonne FOB, yet domestic equivalents stood at 648 USD/tonne EXW. Robust domestic consumption (+7% YoY) dampened mills' appetite for low-priced Southeast Asian sales. Instead, resources were heavily redirected to the higher-margin EU market (probing 715–730 USD/tonne CFR, netting back to ~640 USD/tonne FOB), though quota risks kept European buyers extremely cautious about high-priced bookings.
- Türkiye (Arbitrage Unlocked): The epitome of extreme inversion this week. Domestic and export quotes (600–620 USD/tonne) remained highly elevated—roughly 70 USD/tonne above import offers (550 USD/tonne CFR). This gaping arbitrage window drove Turkish buyers to actively inquire for Chinese HRC. The domestic rally remained entirely cost-push driven (scrap) rather than demand-pull.
- Black Sea (Nominal Market): Paralyzed by shipping blockades, regular seaborne exports of Russian HRC ground to a halt. Volumes were diverted via St. Petersburg to neighboring overland markets, turning anticipated supply contractions into a hard reality.
Import Market Review:
- Southeast Asia (Tiered Pricing): The market fractured into three distinct pricing tiers: China (510 USD/tonne CFR), Indonesia (535–540 USD/tonne CFR), and India (545+ USD/tonne CFR). A standoff persisted as Vietnamese buyers held psychological counter-bids for Chinese resources as low as 500 USD/tonne CFR. Only Indonesian origins secured minor transaction volumes this week.
- Europe (Policy-Driven Spread): The price inversion was purely sustained by trade policy. Italian domestic prices stalemated at 735–740 EUR/tonne EXW (~845–850 USD/tonne), dwarfing import CIF quotes of 685 USD/tonne. This 160+ USD/tonne spread was insulated by 50% out-of-quota tariffs and clearance risks. With Turkish and Indonesian quotas exhausted, Indian allocations depleting, and Italy's ADI Taranto plant facing imminent closure, buyers opted to wait for Q1 arrivals rather than gamble on Q4 forward cargoes.
- United States (Extreme Premium): Nucor raised its published price again to 1,200 USD/short ton (1,323 USD/tonne), while imports landed at just 1,040 USD/tonne DDP—a near 280 USD/tonne gap. Lured by this massive spread, buyers ignored the 50% tariff barrier and accelerated their pivot toward imports and service center stocks.
Market Outlook (Three Key Drivers):
- Spread Normalization & Arbitrage Execution: Whether Türkiye's 50–70 USD/tonne import spread translates into sustained Chinese bookings, and whether incoming US import arrivals cap the domestic price rally.
- Reallocation of Trade Flows: The October 1 EU quota reset, rumors of Indian quota cuts, and the finalization of ADI's shutdown will decisively dictate the pace of Q4 Asian shipments into Europe.
- The China Anchor: Mill decisions balancing loss-driven production cuts against price firming—coupled with whether this week's rebound in export orders holds into next week's data releases—will determine if Chinese export quotes can stabilize above 490 USD/tonne FOB, thereby setting the definitive floor for Southeast Asian pricing.