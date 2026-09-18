[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Briefing] 20260918

[SMM Daily Review on Coking Coal and Coke]

Coking coal market:

Linfen low-sulphur coking coal was quoted at 2,510 yuan/mt.

On the coking coal front, production remained at lows due to ongoing pressure from safety inspections and voluntary production cuts after some mines completed annual output targets. Supply-side growth was hard to come by, lending some support to coking coal prices. In the short term, coking coal prices are likely to consolidate at highs.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke (dry-quenched) stood at 2,420 yuan/mt.

On the supply side, after the fifth round of price hikes was fully implemented, coke producers' losses narrowed significantly and operating rates improved somewhat. However, coking coal supply remained tight, capping coke producers' operating rates. Meanwhile, downstream demand was relatively strong, and coke inventories at producers continued to draw down. On the demand side, losses across the steel industry widened, and more blast furnaces at steel mills underwent maintenance, weakening rigid demand for coke. Even with the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays approaching, mills' willingness to restock proactively remained subdued. Before any substantial improvement in finished steel demand and steel mill profits, coke restocking efforts will be notably constrained. Overall, the driving force for further coke price hikes is insufficient in the short term, and the coke market is expected to stabilize at highs next week. [SMM Steel]