logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Winter stockpiling demand drives active smelter inquiries, with TCs remaining low [SMM Zinc Concentrates Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 14:37
[Winter stockpiling demand drives relatively active smelter inquiries; mine TCs remain low]: Weekly data shows the average SMM Zn50 domestic weekly TC was flat MoM at -2,100 yuan/mt Zn, while the SMM imported zinc concentrate index fell $2.75/dmt MoM to -$128.85/dmt....

SMM, September 18:

On a weekly basis, the average weekly domestic TC for SMM Zn50 remained flat WoW at -2,100 yuan/mt Zn, while the SMM Imported Zinc Concentrate Index fell $2.75/dmt WoW to -$128.85/dmt.

Domestic ore market. Mid-month, domestic smelters continued to execute previously signed contracts this week, with new purchase volumes relatively limited during the week. It is understood that sulphuric acid prices have continued to slide recently, further squeezing production margins at domestic smelters. Smelting activity remained subdued, but winter stockpiling demand persisted, and no significant improvement in overall zinc concentrate supply-demand conditions has been observed yet.

Imported ore market. This week, traders offered more imported ore cargoes. Driven by winter stockpiling demand, some smelters actively sought quotes, and overall imported ore TCs extended their decline. According to market sources, recent transactions for standard-grade ore were concluded at around -$125 to -$130/dmt, while Antamina zinc concentrates were offered at -$150/dmt and Kipushi zinc concentrates at around -$140/dmt. In addition, market rumors suggested that the winning bid price for Dugald River zinc concentrates was around -$165/dmt, for December/January loading, with a cargo volume of 10,000 mt.

Zhongjin Lingnan announced on September 16 that its Fankou lead-zinc mine has completed rectifications in accordance with the requirements of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Emergency Management and passed inspections by higher-level safety regulators. Production will resume on September 17, 2026.

Korea Zinc reported to the Electronic Disclosure System of South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service on September 16 that an employee of a partner company tragically fell to his death that afternoon while installing panels on the roof of the No. 2 plant building at the Onsan smelter in Ulsan, South Korea. The worker stepped on a nearby skylight during the operation, causing it to shatter, and the safety harness lanyard snapped. The accident occurred at a core zinc smelting facility. Korea Zinc stated it will fully cooperate with the authorities' investigation and will formulate safety rectification and preventive measures based on the findings to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

This week, SMM zinc concentrate inventories at main ports in China totaled 274,000 mt in physical content, down 20,000 mt in physical content WoW, with Fangchenggang port inventories accounting for the bulk of the decline.

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 18)
1 hour ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 18)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 18)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 18)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 18 Sep , 2026
1 hour ago
Traders held prices firm with strong sentiment during the week, and spot premiums climbed steadily [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
3 hours ago
Traders held prices firm with strong sentiment during the week, and spot premiums climbed steadily [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
Read More
Traders held prices firm with strong sentiment during the week, and spot premiums climbed steadily [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
Traders held prices firm with strong sentiment during the week, and spot premiums climbed steadily [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
[Traders held prices firm this week, spot premiums climbed steadily]: Spot premiums in Shanghai rose significantly this week, with the overall weekly average price up 60 yuan/mt WoW. As of Friday this week, ordinary domestic brands were quoted at premiums of 60-80 yuan/mt against the 2610 contract, while the high-priced brand Shuangyan had no quotes against the 2610 contract.
3 hours ago
Downstream actively picked up bargains, spot premiums rose significantly [SMM Ningbo Spot Weekly Review]
3 hours ago
Downstream actively picked up bargains, spot premiums rose significantly [SMM Ningbo Spot Weekly Review]
Read More
Downstream actively picked up bargains, spot premiums rose significantly [SMM Ningbo Spot Weekly Review]
Downstream actively picked up bargains, spot premiums rose significantly [SMM Ningbo Spot Weekly Review]
[Downstream users actively priced at lows, spot premiums rose notably]: This week, Ningbo spot premiums increased, with the overall average price up 50 yuan/mt WoW. As of this Friday, Ningbo spot prices against the 2610 contract were quoted at a premium of 10 yuan/mt, and at a premium of 25 yuan/mt against the Shanghai premium.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Sep 18)
Sep 18, 2026 16:11
news
Traders held prices firm with strong sentiment during the week, and spot premiums climbed steadily [SMM Shanghai Spot Weekly Review]
Sep 18, 2026 14:36
news
Downstream actively picked up bargains, spot premiums rose significantly [SMM Ningbo Spot Weekly Review]
Sep 18, 2026 14:35
news
Futures center pulled back this week, Guangdong spot market recovered [SMM Guangdong Spot Weekly Review]
Sep 18, 2026 14:20