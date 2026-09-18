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Futures center pulled back this week, Guangdong spot market recovered [SMM Guangdong Spot Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 14:20
[Futures center pulled back this week; Guangdong spot market recovered] Premiums in Guangdong rose 25 yuan/mt WoW. As of Friday, mainstream #0 zinc in Guangdong was quoted at a discount of 50-30 yuan/mt against the market...

This week, spot premiums in Guangdong rose by 25 yuan/mt WoW. As of Friday, mainstream #0 zinc in Guangdong was quoted at spot discounts of 50-30 yuan/mt against the market. The pullback in zinc prices during the week stimulated spot trading to recover, and with spot supply of some brands remaining tight, suppliers held firm offers, pushing spot premiums higher. Next week, with the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day approaching, downstream stocking may support trading. However, the current absolute zinc price remains high, capping further upside in premiums. Guangdong spot premiums are expected to remain in a discount range and move sideways.

 

                                                                                                                        

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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