End-use demand performance varied; zinc oxide operating rates edged up [SMM Zinc Oxide Weekly Review]

This week, the zinc oxide operating rate came in at 56.65%, up 0.94 percentage points WoW. Inventory-wise, the zinc price center pulled back somewhat this week, and enterprises showed increased willingness to purchase raw materials, driving raw material inventory to edge up. The rebound in the zinc oxide operating rate this week was mainly driven by improved orders in some end-use sectors, with enterprises accelerating their production pace. End-use demand side, supported by pre-holiday stockpiling and traditional peak-season demand, feed-grade zinc oxide demand improved from the previous period; electronic-grade zinc oxide demand maintained some resilience overall, supported by policy. Meanwhile, rubber prices stayed high recently, exerting some pressure on tire enterprise operating rates, and related demand remained relatively mediocre. However, large zinc oxide enterprises have relatively stable client structures and limited impact, with overall operating rates remaining stable. Looking ahead to next week, zinc oxide enterprise operating rates are expected to fluctuate around 57.18%.