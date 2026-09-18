SHFE: Cast Aluminum Alloy Warrant Volume Drops by 419 mt to 22,336 mt on September 18

[SMM Flash] SHFE data shows that on September 18, the total registered warrant volume for cast aluminum alloy was 22,336 mt, a decrease of 419 mt from the previous trading day. Specifically, the total registered volume in Shanghai was 1,477 mt, an increase of 0 mt from the previous trading day; in Guangdong, the total registered volume was 837 mt, a decrease of 89 mt from the previous trading day; in Jiangsu, the total registered volume was 8,389 mt, a decrease of 151 mt from the previous trading day; in Zhejiang, the total registered volume was 9,380 mt, a decrease of 118 mt from the previous trading day; in Chongqing, the total registered volume was 2,104 mt, a decrease of 61 mt from the previous trading day; and in Sichuan, the total registered volume was 149 mt, an increase of 0 mt from the previous trading day.