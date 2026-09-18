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ADC12 Market Prices Rise 150 Yuan/MT Amid Cost Pressures and Limited Imports

Published: Sep 18, 2026 13:53
Source: SMM
[SMM Aluminum Alloy Daily Review] ADC12 market quotes were broadly raised today, with the SMM ADC12 price up 150 yuan/mt from the previous trading day to 24,500 yuan/mt. Cost side, recent stricter enforcement of tax invoice policies has increased enterprises' reliance on purchasing invoiced raw materials, while invoiced supply is limited and priced at a premium, driving up both raw material procurement and invoice-related cost pressure. On the import side, imported ADC12 offers remained at $3,100–3,200/mt. With a stronger exchange rate and higher domestic prices, import break-even margins have narrowed to near the break-even line. Attention will focus on whether imported supply can effectively replenish the market.
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