Magnesium Ingot Inventory Rises 1.59% Month-on-Month, Market Struggles with Weak Demand and High Shipping Costs

【SMM Magnesium Flash】This week, the social inventory of magnesium ingots increased by 1.59% month-on-month, leading to an overall increase in inventory pressure. At the beginning of the week, a wave of concentrated replenishment of just-needed inventory appeared in the market, briefly driving spot transactions to pick up. However, the effect of boosting the market was fleeting and failed to persist. On the one hand, magnesium producers are firm in their attitude towards price support, which to some extent dampens the enthusiasm of downstream purchasing. On the other hand, the actual demand from end-users is weak, and the market lacks sustained purchasing momentum. There is no significant improvement in foreign trade, and current transactions rely heavily on the delivery of existing orders from earlier periods, with no new large orders to support. Meanwhile, due to recent weather conditions, port shipment schedules are tight and shipping costs remain high, which has hindered the delivery of foreign trade orders and significantly slowed down the pace of export inventory reduction. It is difficult for on-site purchasing sources to quickly be transmitted and digested downstream and overseas, resulting in continuous backlog of supply. Ultimately, this has led to a significant accumulation of social inventory, especially port inventory, this week.