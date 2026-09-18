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Latrobe Magnesium Suspends Trading for Major Financing, Aiming to Boost Magnesium Production

Published: Sep 18, 2026 13:43
【SMM Magnesium Flash】On September 18th, Latrobe Magnesium applied to the Australian Securities Exchange and received approval to suspend trading, pending a major financing announcement. The suspension will continue until the financing details are announced or trading resumes on September 22nd. This move indicates that the company is advancing substantial capital raising to provide financial support for its magnesium project construction. If the financing is successfully implemented, it is expected to accelerate the production process of its 50,000-ton annual magnesium plant in South Carolina, USA, and its demonstration plant in Australia, providing a new supply source for the western magnesium supply chain.

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