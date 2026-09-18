[Solid-State Battery: Tinci Materials' Hundred-Ton Pilot Production Lines for Lithium Sulfide and Solid-State Electrolyte Completed and Put into Operation]

[Solid-State Battery: Tinci Materials' Hundred-mt Lithium Sulfide and Solid-State Electrolyte Pilot Production Line Completed and Put into Use] On September 17, 2026, Tinci Materials stated during an investor relations event that the company's hundred-mt lithium sulfide and solid-state electrolyte pilot production line has been completed and put into use. The company maintains close R&D partnerships with mainstream downstream battery cell manufacturers and automakers, actively seizing opportunities arising from technological transformation in the industry.