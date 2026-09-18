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[Auto: Leapmotor to Join Series A Funding of FAW's Qixin Power]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 13:41
Leapmotor plans to participate as a strategic investor in the Series A round of Qixin Power, a FAW Group unit, under an LOI signed in Huzhou on Sep 17. The two sides will deepen cooperation on hybrid engines, e-drive systems and range extenders, and jointly advance R&D on solid-state, lithium-rich manganese-based and sodium-ion batteries plus standardized cells, while exploring battery recycling and overseas supply chain collaboration.

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