800 GWh Is Just the Beginning: ESS Battery Orders Surge

The momentum of cooperation signings and orders in the ESS sector continues to climb. In H1 of this year alone, China's energy storage enterprises signed over 130 new orders, with cumulative contracted capacity exceeding 800 GWh. Entering Q3, multiple enterprises across the energy storage industry chain have successively disclosed major collaborations and business progress. Within just three days, EVE signed two significant cooperation agreements. On September 9, EVE announced that it had recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Railway Beijing Group, under which the two parties agreed on an energy storage project cooperation scale of no less than 5 GWh over the next three years. On September 7, EVE reached a strategic cooperation with Zhongcheng Energy, covering cooperation intentions in areas such as energy storage equipment and sodium-ion battery energy storage.