[SMM India Domestic Market Weekly Review] Indian Domestic Steel Market Continues Upward Trend

The domestic steel market strengthened WoW, with key steel and scrap prices rising, supported mainly by higher raw material costs. Despite the weekly gains, market activity was slower at the start of this week due to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with some buyers and market participants remaining inactive. Toward the end of the week, price momentum eased, with most prices flat to slightly lower. Mandi billet rose by 11.47USD/tonne (1,100INR/tonne) week on week to 500.56USD/tonne (48,000INR/tonne) delivered Mandi. In Mandi Gobindgarh, HMS 1&2 (80:20) rose by 9.38USD/tonne (900INR/tonne) to 408.79USD/tonne (39,200INR/tonne) delivered Mandi. Rebar prices increased by 14.60USD/tonne (1,400INR/tonne) to 532.94USD/tonne (51,100INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. PDRI sponge iron prices unchanged at 307.66USD/tonne (29,500INR/tonne) EXW Raipur Alang Melting up by 5.21USD/tonne (500INR/tonne) to 398.39USD/tonne (38,200INR/tonne) ex-yard Alang. Steel prices may remain firm in the coming week amid higher raw material costs.