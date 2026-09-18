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SHFE/LME price ratio consolidates around 6.8 [SMM Zinc SHFE/LME Price Ratio Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 11:33
[SHFE/LME zinc price ratio consolidates around 6.8]: This week, the SHFE/LME zinc price ratio held near 6.8, with China's zinc ingot import window remaining closed. Outside China, the rate hike has landed, and macro sentiment has largely been released. Fundamentals side, LME zinc inventory has accumulated but remains at relatively low levels, the LME zinc backwardation structure is still elevated, and LME zinc has rebounded from lows.

SMM, September 18: This week, the SHFE/LME zinc price ratio held near 6.8, and China's zinc ingot import window remained closed. Outside China, with the rate hike now delivered, macro sentiment has largely been released. On the fundamentals side, LME zinc inventory increased but remained at a relatively low level, the LME zinc backwardation structure stayed elevated, and LME zinc rebounded from lows. In China, macro factors weighed on zinc prices, but with the National Day holiday approaching, downstream zinc enterprises engaged in significant stockpiling recently, drawing down China's zinc ingot inventory and supporting SHFE zinc's center to move higher. Overall, SHFE and LME zinc moved largely in tandem, with limited change in the SHFE/LME price ratio, which is expected to consolidate near 6.8 next week.

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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