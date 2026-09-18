Loudi NDRC Facilitates Hunan Hongwang's Tanzania Aluminum Project Approval, Aiding Global Expansion

The Loudi Municipal Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) upheld the principle of "proactive service and targeted support," making every effort to ensure the smooth approval of the overseas investment filing for Hunan Hongwang's 120,000 mt aluminum project in Songea, Tanzania, empowering the enterprise to "go global" through professional services. High-level coordination to remove approval bottlenecks. After the project was launched, commission leaders led a team to the provincial NDRC for dedicated coordination, accurately grasping the filing requirements for non-sensitive projects under the Measures for the Administration of Overseas Investment by Enterprises, and efficiently clearing the key provincial-level approval hurdles. Dedicated personnel and positions to ensure compliant documentation. The business department implemented a "full-process agency" mechanism, providing upfront guidance to the enterprise in properly preparing the feasibility study report and the statement of funding sources. The submitted materials were well-structured and well-founded, earning recognition from the provincial NDRC and achieving zero errors in application and full compliance throughout the process. Extended services to facilitate industry synergy. During the service process, the commission also assisted the enterprise in clarifying the policy boundaries of China-Africa capacity cooperation, defining the compliant pathways for technology export and equipment export, and advancing the project from a "single-point investment" toward "industry chain synergy."