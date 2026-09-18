logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Domestic Bauxite Imports Drop 18.9% in August, Year-to-Date Up 10%

Published: Sep 18, 2026 11:18
According to data from the General Administration of Customs, domestic imports of bauxite ore and concentrates totalled 15.45 million tonnes in August 2026, down 18.9% month-on-month and 15.0% year-on-year. The cumulative import volume for January–August stood at 155.25 million tonnes, up 10.0% year-on-year.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
China's Alumina Exports Hit 430,000 Tons in August 2026, Up 138% YoY
54 mins ago
China's Alumina Exports Hit 430,000 Tons in August 2026, Up 138% YoY
Read More
China's Alumina Exports Hit 430,000 Tons in August 2026, Up 138% YoY
China's Alumina Exports Hit 430,000 Tons in August 2026, Up 138% YoY
According to data from the General Administration of Customs, in August 2026, China exported 430,000 tons of alumina, up 41% month-on-month and 138% year-on-year; from January to August 2026, cumulative exports reached 2.34 million tons.
54 mins ago
Guinea's Bel Air Mining Ordered to Suspend Production Amid Legal Dispute Enforcement【SMM Aluminum Flash News】
1 hour ago
Guinea's Bel Air Mining Ordered to Suspend Production Amid Legal Dispute Enforcement【SMM Aluminum Flash News】
Read More
Guinea's Bel Air Mining Ordered to Suspend Production Amid Legal Dispute Enforcement【SMM Aluminum Flash News】
Guinea's Bel Air Mining Ordered to Suspend Production Amid Legal Dispute Enforcement【SMM Aluminum Flash News】
According to foreign media reports, Guinea's Bel Air Mining was ordered by the country's judicial authorities to temporarily suspend production on September 17. This action followed the conclusion of legal proceedings regarding a commercial dispute and the subsequent entry into the enforcement phase; some personnel have been affected. SMM will continue to verify the details and monitor developments regarding Guinean bauxite.
1 hour ago
Loudi NDRC Facilitates Hunan Hongwang's Tanzania Aluminum Project Approval, Aiding Global Expansion
2 hours ago
Loudi NDRC Facilitates Hunan Hongwang's Tanzania Aluminum Project Approval, Aiding Global Expansion
Read More
Loudi NDRC Facilitates Hunan Hongwang's Tanzania Aluminum Project Approval, Aiding Global Expansion
Loudi NDRC Facilitates Hunan Hongwang's Tanzania Aluminum Project Approval, Aiding Global Expansion
The Loudi Municipal Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) upheld the principle of "proactive service and targeted support," making every effort to ensure the smooth approval of the overseas investment filing for Hunan Hongwang's 120,000 mt aluminum project in Songea, Tanzania, empowering the enterprise to "go global" through professional services. High-level coordination to remove approval bottlenecks. After the project was launched, commission leaders led a team to the provincial NDRC for dedicated coordination, accurately grasping the filing requirements for non-sensitive projects under the Measures for the Administration of Overseas Investment by Enterprises, and efficiently clearing the key provincial-level approval hurdles. Dedicated personnel and positions to ensure compliant documentation. The business department implemented a "full-process agency" mechanism, providing upfront guidance to the enterprise in properly preparing the feasibility study report and the statement of funding sources. The submitted materials were well-structured and well-founded, earning recognition from the provincial NDRC and achieving zero errors in application and full compliance throughout the process. Extended services to facilitate industry synergy. During the service process, the commission also assisted the enterprise in clarifying the policy boundaries of China-Africa capacity cooperation, defining the compliant pathways for technology export and equipment export, and advancing the project from a "single-point investment" toward "industry chain synergy."
2 hours ago
Related News
news
China's Alumina Exports Hit 430,000 Tons in August 2026, Up 138% YoY
Sep 18, 2026 11:30
news
Guinea's Bel Air Mining Ordered to Suspend Production Amid Legal Dispute Enforcement【SMM Aluminum Flash News】
Sep 18, 2026 11:15
news
Loudi NDRC Facilitates Hunan Hongwang's Tanzania Aluminum Project Approval, Aiding Global Expansion
Sep 18, 2026 09:47
news
Ex-China Capacity Gradually Recovers; China Destocking Expansion Supports Aluminum Price Bottom [SMM Aluminum Morning Meeting Summary]
Sep 18, 2026 09:30
According to data from the General Administration of Customs, domestic - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)