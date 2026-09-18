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[SMM Computing Power News] South China H20 141G brand complete machine quoted at 3.25 million with three-year warranty

Published: Sep 18, 2026 10:57
SMM has learned that a single H20 141G eight-card server in South China is available for sale at a price of 3.25 million yuan per unit. It is a branded server rather than a white-box model, comes with a three-year warranty, and offers optional extended warranty services. Only one unit is available. Compared with the 2.4 million yuan quotation for a brand-new H20 96G server in the same region, this unit features higher memory specifications and is priced 850,000 yuan higher. SMM believes that the premium of brand and warranty in the whole-unit sales segment is beginning to become explicit; a single bulk sample is not enough to represent the overall market level, and SMM will continue to track the situation.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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SMM has learned that a single H20 141G eight-card server in South Chin - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)