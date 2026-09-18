[SMM Computing Power Flash] Pro6000 bare metal monthly rental quote rises to 62,000 yuan/unit·month

SMM learned that on September 17, a computing power service provider reported that a hardware supplier it had contacted quoted a monthly rental price of 62,000 yuan per unit per month for Pro6000 bare metal servers, and the supplier does not own its own data center. Earlier in late August, a data center operator in east China quoted 50,000 yuan per unit per month for the same bare metal model, with a one-year minimum lease and no relocation allowed, while another channel relayed a major vendor's quote of 55,000 yuan per unit per month. Hardware suppliers and data center operators differ in terms of whether they own their own data centers and whether electricity and bandwidth costs are included, which has widened the monthly rental quotation range for Pro6000 bare metal to 50,000-62,000 yuan per unit per month. Demand for this model is dominated by bulk purchases of hundreds of server-grade units and whole-machine leasing inquiries, while supply is mainly workstation versions and small-batch short-term rentals. The version mismatch has kept effective supply quotations high.