[SMM Computing Power Midday Review] 910B4 Breaks 20,000, H800 Hits New Low
The index consolidated today. Domestic computing power: Three relocatable 910B4 units in east China were quoted at 20,000 yuan, breaking the 20,000 mark for the first time (up 5.3% from 19,000 yuan and at a 33% premium to online prices), while the 910B3 held at 19,000 yuan, showing the first price spread. Online, the 910B3 and B2 were both quoted at 16,000 yuan with inverted specifications, and 64 units of 910B4 showed no volume discount. The H800 hit a new low for that model online at 68,000 yuan (10.5% below the annual contract price), the A800 40G at 18,000 yuan was squeezed by domestic alternatives, and the H20 quote range spanned 18%. Single-card rental liquidity declined, while monthly whole-server prices continued to surge.