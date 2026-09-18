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Copper price pullback stimulated order releases, with operating rates of copper billet producers rebounding beyond expectations [SMM Brass Billet Market Weekly Review]

Published: Sep 18, 2026 10:45

This week (9.11-9.17), the operating rate of SMM brass billet sample enterprises was 48.74%, up 1.28 percentage points WoW. During the week, copper prices retreated from highs, easing the pressure of previously high-priced raw materials on downstream orders and prompting the release of some wait-and-see orders. On the raw material side, secondary brass supply remained tight, raw material prices stayed high, and enterprises continued to face thin processing margins. This week, sample enterprises' days of raw material inventories stood at 3.56 days, still at a low level, with enterprises purchasing as needed. On the demand side, after copper prices pulled back, the pattern of downstream making only just-in-time procurement improved, and finished product destocking accelerated. This week, sample enterprises' days of finished product inventories were 5.05 days, down 0.22 days WoW. Looking ahead to next week (9.18-9.24), with the dual holidays approaching, pre-holiday stockpiling demand still has room to be released, and combined with sustained production enthusiasm among enterprises, SMM expects the operating rate to rise by another 1.03 percentage points to 49.77%.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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