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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] EU Launches Second AD Sunset Review on Stainless CRC from China Mainland and Taiwan (PoC)

Published: Sep 18, 2026 10:31
The European Commission launched its second anti-dumping sunset review on cold-rolled stainless steel sheets and coils originating in China Mainland and Taiwan (PoC) on September 15, following an application submitted by EUROFER on June 15. The dumping review period covers July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, with injury assessments spanning January 1, 2023 to the close of the investigation period. Products under review are flat-rolled stainless steel products, not further worked than cold-rolled, under CN codes 7219 31–7219 35, 7219 90, 7220 20, and 7220 90 series.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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